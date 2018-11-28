Abu Dhabi: Passengers at the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) will be greeted with coffee and treats, and enjoy chances to win symbolic gifts as part of the UAE’s 47th National Day.
The airport will roll out 47 activations throughout its terminals over 47 hours, giving out 47 gifts randomly to travellers on the luggage conveyor belt.
The airport is celebrating the UAE’s 47th National Day with a list of activities, entertainment, and national symbols that foster the sense of patriotism. The celebrations take place across the airport premises on December 2, National Day.
The airport will be filled with national decorations and play Emirati music to welcome its passengers in celebration. UAE flags and pins will be distributed to passengers in arrival and departure terminals.
There will be traditional UAE dance and music performances, giving passengers an exciting and an unforgettable experience.