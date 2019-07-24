Dubai: About 96 per cent of Amer centre customers were happy with the service provided by the one-stop facility for visa and immigration-related services in Dubai, a survey revealed on Wednesday.

Maj-Gen Mohammad Al Merri, General Directorate of the Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), said Amer centres provide a range of services that include issuing entry permits, renewing residency visas and visa cancellation.

He stressed that GDRFA Dubai is keen to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a model and the pioneer in achieving people’s happiness through smart, innovative initiatives and services.