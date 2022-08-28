Dubai: As many as 73 participants shared the second prize of Dh1 million - securing Dh13,698 each - in the latest Mahzooz (Lucky) draw based in the UAE on Saturday, its operator EWINGS said.
In total, 2,053 participants tookehome Dh1,993,000 in prize money. This included 1,980 other winners who received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draws also saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Kader and Ashith from India, and Abner from Nigeria.