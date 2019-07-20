Image Credit: GN Archive

Dubai: As many as 6,640 labourers working in Dubai have now been well-informed about the UAE laws and regulations, a senior official said.

Major-General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai (PCLA) and deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs, said the workers have undergone continuous training courses about the UAE’s laws and regulations.

The move comes as part of the awareness programme launched by the committee in 2016 with the aim of educating workers about their rights and duties as well as on the UAE’s culture and occupational health and safety standards in the workplace.

“During the first half of this year, some 6,640 workers have benefited from awareness lectures, which were organised in Arabic, English, Hindi and Urdu. The initiative was extended to supervisors at construction sites and in labour camps,” Bin Surour said.

Dr Ahmad Al Hashemi, consultant to the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs and director of the Middle East Centre for Training and Development, said the workers benefitted from 132 educational lectures at the medical fitness centre in Jafza.

Workers were randomly selected in 1,624 surveys to answer the questionnaires, which included accepted and rejected social behaviours in the UAE, labour rights and duties according to labour contracts, legal grievance procedures, health and safety standards and support and assistance channels.

“On reviewing the results of the questionnaires, we noticed that 88.85 per cent of them were aware of the work conditions and their rights compare to 71.34 per cent before the lectures,” Dr Al Hashemi said.