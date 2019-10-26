Dubai: Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) rallied 200 entities to collect 5,267-kg of Aluminium Cans for recycling in the recent 23rd edition of the Can Collection Day.

EEG achieved 77.8 per cent of the target and urges the public to now collect 20,000-kgs by December.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, EEG chairperson said the campaign had grown enormously since its 1997 inception, with 328,674-kgs collected resulting in the mitigation of 4,933 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, saving 7,978 metres cubed of landfill space and the conservation of 74,801 million british thermal unit of energy.

Al Mar’ashi said ECG had always strived to educate and raise community awareness on conservation.

Besides cans, EEG also facilitates the collection of paper, plastic, glass bottles, toners and mobile phones for recycling.

By conducting such campaigns, EEG is constantly adding on to the aim of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Particularly Goal No.12 which calls on the importance of Sustainable Consumption and production.

Al Mar’ashi thanked Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) for co-sponsoring the campaign.

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), Ajman Tourism Development Department, Abela & Co, AF Constructions LLC, American International School of Abu Dhabi, Tristar, McDonald’s UAE, and Lucky Recycling, also supported the campaign.