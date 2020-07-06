Covid crisis: Do you have to return to the office Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Over half of UAE residents - 52 per cent - are nervous about going back to work, according to social distancing App ‘SafeDistance’.

One thousand people were surveyed and the number one concern was the level of sanitisation at work and the longevity of newly implemented procedures and whether standards - like the mask - would quickly slip.

Workers are also nervous of the possibility of picking up the infection from an asymptomatic colleague and expressed doubts over whether colleagues would follow social distancing rules in the office – especially in compact areas, such as kitchens, meeting rooms and bathrooms.

Seventy one per cent said they would welcome technology in the workplace if it aided a smoother back to work transition.

Fifty five per cent said they care about being able to share their feelings at work, in terms of happiness and mental health amid the pandemic.

The SafeDistance app developed by SmartCitti and WRLD3D not only monitors morale and encourages employees to reach out when they need help, it also creates a digital twin of the workplace, senses real-time movement inside a building, and assesses risk – this means that employees can feel safe to move around freely, significantly reducing the impact on their anxiety and mental health.