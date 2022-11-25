10 rules to follow

1. Marches and random gatherings are prohibited

2. Those celebrating National Day must abide by traffic rules and instructions of police personnel

3. Using a spray of all types is prohibited, whether by motorists, passengers, or pedestrians

4. Front or back number plate must not be effaced, vehicle colour may not be changed, and no blackout or windshield tinting is allowed

5. Writing any phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle is prohibited

6. Vehicles may not carry passengers more than the authorised number, and no passenger may get out of the windows and open the sunroof of the vehicle at all times

7. Vehicles may not be equipped with any loud noise materials or have unlicensed additions to the engine structure or extensions that restrict visibility

8. Motorists are not allowed to disrupt traffic or block others’ roads

9. Reckless driving is not permitted on internal or external road

10. It is illegal to cover the side windows and front and rear windshields of the vehicle with stickers or place a front sunshade.