Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the nation’s 48th National Day, Yas Theme Parks is offering UAE residents a 48 per cent discount on ticket prices to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The offer, which can be redeemed online via each park’s website, will run from November 28 to December 2. Park-goers will experience a display of true national pride on December 2 through a line-up of traditional Ayala dancers at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. Yas Waterworld is also hosting its annual Water Battle set to kick off at 11.48am. Family, friends and littles ones will be handed coloured water pistols to out-splash the opposing team as they compete for the big win at the Amwaj Wave Pool battle arena. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to collect their water pistols for the ultimate showdown. Ticket prices for both Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi will be reduced from Dh295 to Dh150, while tickets for Yas Waterworld will be discounted from Dh250 to Dh130. For details, go to www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com, www.wbworld.com and www.yaswaterworld.com.