Dubai: For their dedication in serving the government and the nation, 34 employees of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) were given Long Service Awards at the RTA headquarters on Thursday.
Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, honoured the employees who have spent years serving the Government of Dubai.
Two of the honourees have completed more than 40 years in service namely: Haji Jaber Baqir, and Ahmed Abbas Abdullah. Three employees completed more than 30 years in service; eight completed more than 20 years in service, and 19 completed 10-15 years in service.
Meritorious services
Al Tayer praised “the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai. He described their contributions as excellent, adding that their efforts had yielded several achievements”.
He stressed the commitment of RTA to reward these individuals and emphasised the need to motivate them to continue with their excellent efforts and leverage the development drive.