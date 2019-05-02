Image Credit: Gulf News

Ajman: A three-year-old boy fell to his death from the window of his sixth floor apartment in Al Nuaimyah Ajman on Thursday afternoon.

The Arab boy died on the spot as he slipped and fell from the window.

Witnesses saw the boy lying motionless on the ground and alerted police at around 3pm.

The body, which was taken to Khalifa Hospital and later a forensics laboratory, will be handed over to the parents after completing the formalities.

Ajman Police launched an investigation into the incident. If negligence is confirmed the case will be referred to court to ascertain whether or not the parents or guardians were to blame.