Sharjah: Three people were killed in two traffic accidents during the National Day holidays in Sharjah.
Colonel Ali Bu Alzoud, Deputy Director-General of Central Operation at Sharjah Police, said the deaths were caused by speeding and lack of attention.
Sharjah Police also responded to 15,851 calls from the public on both emergency and non-emergency numbers covering criminal, traffic, emergency and non-emergency cases, over the holiday.
On 999, police received 13,078 calls while 2,773 calls were received on non-emergency number 901.
In the first accident which occurred on the Dhaid-Sharjah road between the seventh and eighth intersections, two people died after their vehicle rammed into another vehicle in front.
In the second incident, an Emirati man died in the Al Bahais area in the central region.
Col Bu Alzoud said in both cases motorists did not adhere to traffic laws.
Sharjah Police recorded a significant decline in traffic accidents in Sharjah during the National Day holidays.
“We deployed road supervisors to ensure smooth flow of traffic on arterial Sharjah roads used heavily by motorists during the five days of National Day holidays, while intensifying surveillance on the outer roads of the emirate,” he said.
Sharjah Police Traffic and Patrols department launched an awareness campaign before National Day to make motorists familiar with the practices and behaviour that are prohibited under the law, and called on drivers to comply with the requirements.
Guidelines were also posted via police account on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and helped in making motorists abide by rules, he said.