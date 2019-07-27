Chinese visitors at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A total of 2,849,554 Chinese passengers passed through Dubai ports in 2018 and during the first half of 2019, Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) has said.

Al Marri commented: “We are working in GDRFA Dubai in accordance with the best practices to facilitate the procedures of travellers coming from the People’s Republic of China, in order to support UAE’s ambitious to strengthen relations with the Republic of China in all fields, which contributes to the growth of the number of Chinese tourists to the UAE and increases economic investment rates between the two countries.” Al Marri said.

He said: “GDRFA Dubai is keen to translate the directives of the wise leadership in making Dubai a city of happiness, security and safety for every traveler.”

He added that passport control officers at Dubai ports are the front-line to receive visitors, citizens and residents and the cultural interface that gives them the first impression of the place and the cultural identity to the external customer.