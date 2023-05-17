1. 23-year-old Russian expat runs AI property portal making $1 million every month

How Artificial Intelligence is used to help investors choose profitable properties in UAE

3. Saudi Arabia sets departure deadline for Umrah pilgrims

More than 6 million Muslims performed Umrah during the current season

4. Against all odds: Emirati Saif Al Theeb emerges a winner in Dubai

Saif overcomes the difficulties life presented and becomes a success story.

5. Spending psychology: When should you stop using your credit card and pay cash instead?

Choose your payment method wisely

Saudi Arabia: Luggage rules and guidelines for carrying Zamzam water for passengers