Sharjah: Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate (SRERD) has distributed 200 bags and meals to workers of Sharjah Municipality as part of a social responsibility drive. Abdul Aziz Al Saleh, director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate in Sharjah, said: “The initiative, meant to boost social solidarity, is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to turn the emirate into a minaret for humanitarian work.”