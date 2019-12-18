Tuesday's incident follows four young deaths in December alone

Sharjah: An 18-year-old Arab girl fell to her death from a residential building in Sharjah on Tuesday night, according to police in the emirate.

Sharjah Police were alerted to the incident in the Al Qassimyah area of Sharjah and arrived to find a Syrian woman had suffered serious injuries from the fall. She was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are investigating what led to the incident while prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the woman’s body in the forensics lab.

This is the fifth case of a young person falling to their death from a high-rise residential building in December alone.

A 15-year-old Indian girl fell from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah on Friday, December 6th, in a case of suspected suicide.

Then on Sunday December 8th a 16-year-old Indian girl fell from the sixth floor apartment in Umm Al Quwain, in another suspected suicide.