Dubai: As many as 1,661 road accidents were reported in Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holidays, an official in Dubai Police said on Sunday.

Lt Colonel Expert Mohammad Ebrahim, deputy director of the Command and Control Unit at Dubai Police, said that 1,661 traffic accidents occurred across the emirate from the first day of the Eid Al Adha holiday — from Tuesday — until Sunday morning.

The operations room received 68,203 calls from the public during the holiday. He attributed most accidents to speeding, carelessness, failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and lack of attention.

Lt Col Ebrahim, urged motorists to maintain lane discipline and take extra care at interchanges while generally abiding by traffic rules.

“Most accidents happened due to overspeeding, sudden swerving and not paying attention to the road while driving. People should be careful near interchanges and slow down when they reach crossing points for pedestrians, especially in the residential areas,” Lt Col Ebrahim said.

He appealed to members of the public to dial the number 999 only during emergencies and to contact 901 to make enquiries about services provided by Dubai Police. “People should call 999 for emergencies only. The non-emergency calls on 999 waste the time of officers and cause delay for emergency calls,” he said.