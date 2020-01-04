Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police seized 1.5 tonnes of banned drugs and 1.2 million narcotic pills in separate operations over the past year in the emirate, the police said on Saturday.

The Directorate of Narcotics Control in the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police said its continuous efforts to combat drug traffickers and detain them was aimed at checking the peddling and use of illegal substances in society.

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police said that it has foiled many drug smuggling attempts and arrested a large number of drug traffickers and promoters in many countries of the world in cooperation with police forces regionally and internationally.

They said the family is the first line of defence in fighting the drug menace.

The Drug Enforcement Directorate called on community members to cooperate with the police agencies and report any information that can lead to the arrest of criminals who promote drugs in society.