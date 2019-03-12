Cruise control. Photos for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: A quick-thinking driver whose vehicle’s cruise control failed in Ras Al Khaimah had a lucky escape, thanks to quick help provided by the police.

Traffic police saved the life of the Emirati man whose vehicle cruise control got stuck while he was driving at 140km/h on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road en route to Ras Al Khaimah, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a call from a motorist at about 7.57am on Tuesday, informing them about the emergency. Several cruise control horrors have been reported in the UAE in the past.

Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department, said police patrols rushed to the scene and tried to alert other motorists, keeping them away from the vehicle.

Police contacted the driver by phone and gave him instructions on how to control the vehicle.

He was told to put his hazard lights on, keep the vehicle in neutral and hold the steering wheel firmly.

An officer in a police patrol car then drove in front of the vehicle before using his brakes to slow the wayward car to a gradual stop.