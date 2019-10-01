Typhoon Mitag is expected to hit South Korea by midnight Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. Image Credit: Korea Meteorological Administration

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in the Republic of Korea has cautioned citizens over typhoon Mitag as the powerful storm is expected to hit the peninsula by Wednesday.

On its official social media account, the UAE Embassy urged citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the Korean authorities, and to contact the UAE mission in the event of an emergency at +82-1067-44-4401 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on +971-800-444-44.

“The UAE Embassy in the Republic of Korea urges UAE nationals to exercise caution as Typhoon Mitag approaches, which is expected to hit the south of the country and reach its north by midnight Wednesday,” it tweeted.

According to the Korea Times, local weather forecasters said that Typhoon Mitag will likely land on the southwestern coast of the Korean Peninsula around midnight Wednesday, earlier than previously expected, due to changes in regional atmospheric pressure.

On its website, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the mid-strength typhoon on South Korea's mainland is expected to land around midnight Wednesday, adding it will then pass over the nation's southern regions before exiting to the East Sea on Thursday afternoon.

Mitag was moving north from waters 270 kilometers north-northeast of Taipei at a speed of 22 kph as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Its central pressure was reported to be 970 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second.