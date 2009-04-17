Once a tent city and longtime blue-collar enclave, Portland's Munjoy Hill neighbourhood has become a hotspot in Maine's biggest city.



Taking up the eastern portion of the peninsula, the area has shops, restaurants, galleries and a theatre.



But it doesn't have the bustle of Old Port, the mansions of the West End or the museums of downtown's Arts District. Translation: It's just you and the locals in a vibrant, eclectic neighbourhood.



History of survival



The first permanent European settlement in Portland came up in the 1630s on Munjoy Hill.



Almost since its founding, Portland has had to fight to survive; it was burnt down four times — and only once by accident. On July 4, 1866, some kid set off fireworks in a boathouse, sparking off what was the biggest blaze in the history of the US, until Chicago went up in flames five years later.



Roughly 10,000 people in the city lost their homes. The flame exhausted itself before reaching Munjoy Hill and it was there, overlooking Casco Bay to the east and the charred city to the west, that the homeless Portlanders lived in tents until they could rebuild.



The neighbourhood, which starts east of the Franklin Arterial, one of the city's main north-south roads, has no Starbucks but independent coffee houses, which echo the “Shop Local: Keep Portland Independent'' stickers in many of the city's shop windows.



The main drag, Congress Street, runs east-west across the peninsula and is home to two landmarks of Munjoy Hill. The 86-foot-tall octagonal Portland Observatory was built in 1807 by Captain Lemuel Moody to let ships communicate with the harbour, thanks to Moody's telescope.



A group called Greater Portland Landmarks runs a museum, shop and tours of the tower from Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day. Climb to the top to look out at the city and the bay.



The St Lawrence Arts Centre is a Queen Anne-style building that was built in 1897 as a Congregationalist church. It fell into disrepair in the 1980s when its congregation dwindled and the sanctuary got so damaged it was torn down last year.

But after a long restoration, Parish Hall opened as a performing arts venue in 2001 and its resident company, Good Theatre, stages six shows a year, at other times hosting concerts and the occasional clothing swap.



Fair breakfast fare



Another neighbourhood venue is the North Star Music café, which features performances — music, poetry or comedy — seven days a week. It has a coffee-house vibe, with fair-trade tea sippers and a soup-sandwich-salad menu, featuring its signature rice and beans.



The café also serves breakfast; Portland is a breakfast town, with great bagel shops and egg-slingers and creative chefs churning out hearty breakfasts all across town. And Munjoy Hill has some winners.



Start out at the side-by-side Hilltop Coffee Shop and Rosemont Market & Bakery. Hilltop's rustic-modern decor and local ironwork make its few tables prime real estate.



Next door, the four-year-old Rosemont Market sells fresh-baked pastries and breads and, for later, cheeses and meats from local farms.



For brunch, the Front Room has you covered: It serves brunch daily from 8am to 2.30pm. Chef Harding Lee Smith opened the cosy restaurant in late 2005. It serves divine gnocchi with spinach at brunch and goat-cheese salad ($8 or Dh29) and lamb shepherd's pie ($15 or Dh55) at lunch and dinner.



Foodies love Portland for its top-notch restaurants, such as Fore Street, Evangeline, 555 and Hugo's. But even budget-minded diners do just fine in Portland. Case in point: Hugo's chef, Rob Evans, opened the casual Duckfat in 2005.



What's with the name? The crispy, Belgian-style fries are cooked in 25 per cent duck fat.



They come served in a white paper cone or, for pure decadence, in a bowl, dripping with gravy and cheese curds. Add beignets for breakfast and milkshakes for dessert — and Duckfat's soups, salads and sandwiches spell expanding waistline.



Foodies' paradise



At lunchtime, browse the culinary delights at Colucci's Hilltop Market: cookie sheets of raspberry crullers, delicatessen cases of charcuterie and snacks.



Get your tea and entertainment at Homegrown Herb & Tea. It also sells locally made pottery, handmade journals and 150 kinds of bulk herbs.



There are a variety of shops in Munjoy Hill. A few blocks on Congress Street house stores such as thrift shops with high chairs on the sidewalk and establishments offering high-end houseware.



The shop on Congress Street is textile designer Angela Adams's stand-alone store. It has her latest designs, besides classics: cotton and wool rugs, paper goods and handbags in the front room, and retro-modern furniture in the back.



Elegantly whimsical



Still locally focused but no less whimsical, the housewares, accessories, handbags and furniture at Eli Phant are made by more than 40 artists, crafters and designers.



The storefront displays silk-screened pillows, prints and textiles and items such as cereal-box-cover notebooks ($6 or Dh22) and key chains cut from old street signs ($10 or Dh37).



On the east end of Munjoy Hill, a long, grassy slope leads down to Casco Bay. On the Eastern Promenade (aka the Prom), locals romp with dogs and kids while bikers, joggers and amblers follow the trail that hugs the shoreline on the East End of Portland and passes the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co & Museum and a collection of decommissioned railcars.



The trail is part of a city-wide network that connects the city to nature preserves and neighbourhoods outside Portland and it ends at the Maine State Pier in Old Port.



Visit the museums, stop at fish markets and commune with the crowds in bustling Old Port. But don't be surprised if you feel pulled back to Munjoy Hill — and not just for the milkshakes.



