Palm-tree leaves shiver in the pre-dawn breeze. By the pool, last night's still-burning tea lights make a soft golden halo above the water.

Guests sleeping peacefully in the nearby rose-stained pavilions remain unaware of my presence as I tiptoe past the pool towards the terraced area of the Amanjena, a secluded resort widely held to be one of Marrakesh's most beautiful places to stay in.

With the glow from the candles, I can make out the reddish silhouette of north Africa's tallest mountain range — the High Atlas — which towers over Marrakesh, creating a protective, rocky cradle that buffers the region from the climatic extremes of the Sahara to the south.

The mountains seem to protect Amanjena too. Arabic for “peaceful paradise'', Amanjena is a cornucopia of antique Berber crafts, Moroccan luxuries and elegant rooms with sunken fireplaces, domed ceilings, embellished metal lanterns, bronze-burnished fittings and spacious rooms clothed in pale apricot, sunset pink and burnt rouge fabrics — the colours of Morocco itself.

During my stay, I have been treated like a princess. Except for one thing — most princesses don't get up before the birds.

Up at dawn

Booked on an early-morning photographic tour of Djemma Al Fna square — home to a labyrinth of exotic souqs, traditional artisans and mysterious street performers — I am up before dawn to capture images of the square waking up and coming to life.

Alan Keohane, a tour guide and British photographer who has lived in Morocco since 1993, picks me up.

During the 15-minute drive into Marrakesh, Keohane talks about the souqs and market people he has known for years. With his knowledge of the square's hidden alleyways and secret courtyards, I should gain an insight into areas and local life normally missed by the crowds.

Walking into the square, threads of light start to spin through the darkness and illuminate shadows. Traders begin to arrive. Some in donkey-led carts. Some on foot. All with goods laden in baskets or sacks.

Keohane notices an old Berber man with a long, grey beard, dressed in a djellaba (a traditional woollen robe with a pointy hood), packing sardines in panniers strapped around the ribs of his skinny horse.

“Try to catch sunbeams on the fish scales,'' advises Keohane, as I start taking pictures. “This tour is all about catching first light and making an ordinary endeavour extraordinary.''

The bright side

We exit Djemma Al Fna from the north and move to the souqs.

Passing stalls packed with babouche slippers in various colours, gleaming golden lanterns and vibrant hand-woven rugs — some seemingly large enough to fly a small village over the High Atlas — it feels as though we have left Africa for the Middle East.

Through twisty, narrow side streets and dark alleyways, we arrive in the workshop area, where many of these slippers, lanterns and other exotic goods are made.

Carpenters set out battered-looking tools, looms are moved out of the shadows and laced with wool, sparks fly as metals are smelted by blacksmiths and coloured glass is shaped by glassblowers.

Oblivious to our cameras as we photograph, the artisans, concentration lined on their faces, practise pre-industrial skills before the Sun makes it too hot to work.

From one of the workshops appears a woman. In her basket she carries dough. As she moves past us, Keohane beckons me to follow.

Women at work

We enter another square, this one filled with local women. Many of them are also carrying dough, taking it to the communal oven.

While their dough rises and fills the air with the smell of barley, the women sift through clothes strewn jumble-sale-style on the floor, examine piles of cumin and paprika, drink mint tea and talk in hushed voices.

One woman looks at the wares of a muti (African magic) stall.

This place has antelope heads, stuffed falcons and jars of dead lizards, phials filled with ground animal bones and tubes packed with snake eggs — all ingredients traditionally used by women to attract a new lover or punish an existing one.

Chickening out

I decline the offer to buy what looks like a box of chicken claws, then re-enter the main square, now fully lit by bright sunshine.

Market traders have been joined by snake charmers, acrobats, jugglers, storytellers, drummers and fortune tellers.

Weaving between them are grandmothers taking tired-looking children to school and street cleaners pushing their brushes — an early-morning mixture of the mundane and the magical, all ready for me to take a close-up.

Go there . . . Marrakesh . . . From the UAE

From Dubai

Air Morocco flies daily via Casablanca.

Fare from Dh5,205

From Abu Dhabi

Air Morrocco flies four times a week via Casablanca.

Fare from Dh3,455

— Information courtesy: The Holiday Lounge by Dnata.

Ph: 04 4380454

Getting there

Cazenove+Loyd (www.cazloyd.com) can arrange for tailor-made trips to Morocco and elsewhere.

It offers a four-night trip to Morocco from £1,988 (Dh11,042) per person, including two nights in a pavilion at Amanjena in Marrakesh (room only) with private air transfer over the Atlas Mountains and two nights in a kasbah suite at Dar Ahlam in Skoura (inclusive and with road transfer back to Marrakesh).

The price is based on two people sharing a room and includes return flights in economy from Gatwick with British Airways.

For the same itinerary, plus a half day with a personal shopper in Marrakesh, the price would cost from £2,076 (Dh11,534); for a full day with a photographic guide in Marrakesh, it would cost from £2,305 (Dh12,806).