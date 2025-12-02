In an ever-evolving global landscape, identifying the right growth lever is vital to staying ahead. The HSBC Sustainability Pulse Survey 2025 demonstrates that businesses and institutional investors today view sustainability as a key strategic consideration with 95% of corporates viewing sustainability as a commercial opportunity, and 99% saying they expect it to drive differentiated competitive advantage over the next three years.

It identifies key factors positioning sustainability as a growth catalyst and highlights businesses who are redefining norms and spearheading sustainability efforts. Additionally, it explores the convergence of climate technology and innovation in driving sustainable development and the alignment between institutional capital and corporate transition goals.