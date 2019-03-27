A possible long weekend, the first week of April might give you the short break you need

Elephants are an important motif in Sri Lanka Image Credit: Supplied

Al Isra'a Wal Mi’raj could possibly give you a long weekend, and we know what’s on your mind - travel. Several UAE tour operators have featured special deals coinciding with the holiday. Here are the best ones we found along with some details as a quiet nudge from us to you – book that trip, make those memories.

Sri Lanka

Known as the ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean’ Sri Lanka is a beautiful country to visit and experience. Cuisine, architecture, customs and traditions, elephants – there’s a lot that tourists can look forward to. Over 250,000 Sri Lankans call the UAE home, so you could ask a Sri Lankan friend for the best things to do or you could book an all-inclusive trip to the country for Dh1899 (3 nights per person on twin-sharing basis). UAE residents do need to get a visa but if you’re Indian you can get one on arrival.

Armenia

One of the most frequented countries by UAE travelers owing to budget holidays and ease of travel, Armenia promises a short yet fun trip out of the UAE. You could take a day off to make the most of this particular offer we found – Dh2699 for four nights in the country. UAE residents and/or Indian passport-holders get visa on arrival.

Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan – with a mix of old and new, European and Asian – offers a unique experience for Middle Eastern residents and citizens. Spend just over Dh2,000 for a 3-night trip complete with flight tickets and accommodation. UAE residents can get visa on arrival.

Jordan