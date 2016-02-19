February 20

1792 US President George Washington signs an act creating the US Post Office.

1809 Saragossa, Spain, is captured by French forces after a bloody siege.

1872 Hydraulic electric elevator patented by Cyrus Baldwin.

1928 Britain recognises independence of TransJordan.

1935 Karoline Mikkelson becomes 1st woman on Antarctica

1941 Romania breaks relations with Netherlands.

1942 Japanese invade island of Bali in Dutch East Indies during Second World War.

1962 Astronaut John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit Earth.

1964 Morocco and Algeria sign an accord to end border conflict.

1967 Indonesia’s President Sukarno surrenders all executive power.

1986 Russia launches the Mir space station.

1990 England announces it will unilaterally lift ban on new investments in South Africa.

1992 Israeli troops break through UN barricades in Lebanon to attack rocket-launching fighters.

1997 The US government refuses to recognise World Trade Organisation authority in its dispute with the European Union over trade with Cuba.

1998 The last power cable supplying downtown Auckland, New Zealand, fails, leaving 100 blocks dark for weeks.

1998 Tara Lipinski becomes the youngest Olympic women’s figure skating champion in history by winning the ladies’ figure skating title in Nagano, Japan.

1999 India and Pakistan start first bus services in 51 years.

2002 A fire breaks out on a train travelling from Cairo to Luxor, killing 373 people.

2003 Pakistani Air Force chief, Air Marshal Mushaf Ali Mir, dies in plane crash.

2005 Hunter Stockton Thompson dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Woody Creek home.

2007 Three ultra-endurance athletes complete the first-ever run across the world’s largest desert.

2008 Space shuttle Atlantis and its crew return to Earth, after successful delivery of a new European lab to the international space station.

2013 Estonia becomes the first country in the world to establish a national electric car charging network.

2014 Libyans votes to elect a panel to draft a new constitution.

2015 New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum hits fastest World Cup 50 off 18 balls against England in Wellington.

HIGHLIGHT

2001

Carter wins Zayed Prize

Former US president Jimmy Carter has won the Zayed International Prize for the Environment and will be invited to receive the award in Dubai. Carter, 76, who was president from 1977-1981, will receive the $500,000 cash prize in recognition of his futuristic vision and subsequent work on poverty, human health, human settlements and peace. The award, which was founded by Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Defence Minister General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in honour of President His Highness Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognises eminent international figures for outstanding global achievements and their substantial contribution to international environmental policies. Minister of Health and Chairman of the Federal Environmental Agency Board Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa said Carter had been chosen for his futuristic vision and concern for humanity as a president and a statesman. “The Global 2000 initiative during his presidency is an indicator of his concern for the impact of globalisation on stability and development in the world, especially in developing countries.”