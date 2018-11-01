1998 - Israel dealt another blow to the latest peace agreement with the Palestinians, delaying implementation of the land-for-security pact by at least 10 days to give its parliament time to ratify the deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telephoned Palestinian President Yasser Arafat to explain the decision and the Palestinian leader agreed to the delay, a senior Arafat adviser, Ahmad Tibi, said.

Other important events

1851 - Louis Napoleon assumes power in France.

1948 - The Chinese merchant ship Hsuan Huai catches fire and explodes off Yingkou, killing at least 3,000 people.

1958 - Last British troops leave Jordan.

1964 - Prince Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud succeeds Saud as King of Saudi Arabia.

1978 - Two Soviet cosmonauts who set a new record by staying in space 139 days and 15 hours land safely in Kazakhstan.

2004 - UAE President His Highness Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan dies.

2006 - Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards test-fire dozens of missiles.

2014 - A suicide bomber kills at least 55 people at the main Pakistan-India border crossing.