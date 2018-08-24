1993 - Russia and Poland signed an agreement to build a 4,000km natural gas pipeline from northern Siberia across Polish territory to Western Europe. The pipeline, expected to be completed by 2010, will cost an estimated $10 billion (Dh36.78 billion) and is intended to ferry 67 billion cubic metres of gas a year from the Yamal peninsula in Russia’s Arctic north. The accord, signed by Polish and Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Henryk Goryszewski and Oleg Lobov, crowned a visit to Warsaw by Russian President Boris Yeltsin. Polish President Lech Walesa, standing beside him at Belweder Palace, hailed the accord as a symbol of improving economic ties between Russia and Poland.

Other important events

1825 - Uruguay declares independence from Brazil.

1875 - British swimmer Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel.

1941 - British and Soviet troops invade pro-German Iran.

1950 - American tennis player Althea Gibson becomes the first black player to compete internationally.

1965 - Massive avalanche roars down from glacier in Swiss Alps, burying 108 people at hydroelectric construction project.

1980 - Zimbabwe joins the United Nations.

1984 - The 36-hour hijack drama of an Indian Airlines aircraft ends at Dubai International Airport.

1991 - German racing driver Michael Schumacher make his Formula One debut in the Belgian Grand Prix.

2001 - Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon marry a modern-day Cinderella in Oslo.

2012 - The first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, dies at the age of 82.

2017 - A South Korean court sentences the billionaire scion of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, to five years in prison.