For the first time, the Note will be available in two sizes Image Credit: Supplied

For the first time in the history of the Note series, the device comes in two sizes. Yet, that did not affect the display screen size; on the contrary, Samsung has made the Galaxy Note10+ screen even bigger while retaining a compact shape for a comfortable grip. Whether you choose to go for the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note10 or the 6.8-inch Galaxy Note10+, both are lighter and slimmer than the Galaxy Note9. Additionally, the Infinity-O display and best-in-class Dynamic AMOLED technology provide an almost uninterrupted viewing experience.

As for the intelligent S PEN, a number of new features have been added. It can instantly turn your handwriting into text, which means you can easily index and search for notes written down quickly. The S PEN also lets you control the phone without touching the screen.

You can also charge the Galaxy Note10+ really quickly – just 30 minutes can actually last you a full day.**

If you tend to struggle with storage, you’ll be happy to know that the standard storage size coming with the Galaxy Note10 is 256GB, while the Galaxy Note10+ is 256GB as well as 512GB. The Note10+ can even be expanded with a microSD card up to 1.5TB in storage size, which is actually the same size as a laptop. Not only does that allow the Galaxy Note10+ to function like a laptop, but so does the 12GB of RAM, which allows the smoothest multitasking experience on the go.

Now is the best time to purchase the Galaxy Note10, which starts at Dh3,499, as the limited-period pre-order offer on Samsung.com includes an exclusive package loaded with value-added benefits worth Dh1,053. In addition to the complimentary Galaxy Buds, the pre-order offer on Samsung.com includes the new Samsung Care+, which provides protection against accidental damage for up to two years, as well as 0 per cent instalment plans up to 12 months. On top of all that, you get 50 per cent discount on the all-new Galaxy Note10 accessories. The offer expires on August 23; don’t miss out and be first to own the next-level power!