In this file photo taken on June 3, 2019 Apple CEO Tim Cook presents the keynote address during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Image Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Gulf News’ coverage of the launch of the iPhone 11. We’ll be reporting live from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

Watch Apple's special event here

9.03pm

Apple Arcade subscription Image Credit: Apple

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook takes stages the stage and immediately hands over the reins to the people behind Apple’s upcoming Arcade app, which will offer 100 new, exclusive games. Producers like Capcom and Konami are demoing upcoming games, such as a revamp of the classic game Frogger.

8.53pm

Journalist from around the world steam into the Steve Jobs theatre ahead of the launch of the iPhone 11

8.19pm

Scott Shuey/Gulf News