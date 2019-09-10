Hello and welcome to Gulf News’ coverage of the launch of the iPhone 11. We’ll be reporting live from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.
Watch Apple's special event here
9.03pm
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook takes stages the stage and immediately hands over the reins to the people behind Apple’s upcoming Arcade app, which will offer 100 new, exclusive games. Producers like Capcom and Konami are demoing upcoming games, such as a revamp of the classic game Frogger.
8.53pm
Journalist from around the world steam into the Steve Jobs theatre ahead of the launch of the iPhone 11
8.19pm
This will be the most important day of the year for Apple, when they launch the latest version of the devices that brings in almost half of the company’s income. We’re expecting three phones this year: the iPhone 11 Pro, the super-sized iPhone 11 Pro Max, and lower-cost iPhone 11R. We’ll also likely see the launch of a new Apple Watch (Series 5) and two new iPads.