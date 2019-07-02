If you like internet challenges, you’ll like this one

Actor Jason Statham tries the new internet challenge Image Credit: Screenshot from Instagram

What you need to know: There is a new challenge on social media - #BottleCapChallenge

Dubai: There is a new viral challenge on the internet and it involves bottle caps and a certain level of fitness.

We bring you the #BottleCapChallenge.

What is it?

The challenge sees people attempting to do a rotating kick or the roundhouse kick to the top of a bottle cap, thus twisting it off in the process.

It sounds simple but it’s definitely not, and some videos being shared by online users are proof.

@Irvingcomedy posted his attempt at the challenge on Twitter and knocked down the person holding the camera by accident. Ops! He shared the video with the caption: “Welp (help)…#BottleCapChallenge.”

Many other users have ended up breaking the bottle or dropping it and its contents.

Film maker Caleb Natale took the challenge a step further and not only managed to twist the bottle cap off of one bottle, he caught it with another. His post received more than 1,000 likes.

Tweep @StJuste32 posted his successful challenge video with the caption: “I just won the #BottleCapChallenge. I told [you to] stop playing with me.”

Who started it?

According to a report by men’s magazine Esquire the roundhouse kick is popular in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The bottle cap kick was attempted by martial artist Farabi Davletchin who called it the #FaraKicksChallenged. It was picked up by designer Errolson Hugh, who challenged UFC champion Max Holloway, after which, the challenge went viral.

Holloway attempted the challenge and nominated celebrity singer John Mayer. Mayer also delivered, and posted a flawless video of the stunt.

He nominated actor Jason Statham who uploaded the video with the caption: “#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted… This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push-ups badly....”

His Instagram post received 10 million views.

Many other celebrities and fitness enthusiasts have also joined in and have uploaded videos, nominating their friends.

Other challenges

This is not the first time an internet challenge has gone viral (and it won’t be the last).

Another challenge that took the internet by storm was the #KikiChallenge, which was tried by people and celebrities all around the world. The sensation started off as a dance, but later became dangerous after people started getting out of their moving cars to dance on the street.

The ALS ice bucket challenge from 2014 was a challenge done to bring awareness for the disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and involved throwing ice cold water on yourself.