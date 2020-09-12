TikTok is pressing forward with plans for a sale of its US operations ahead of a mid-September deadline. Image Credit: Reach by GN

Wahsington: TikTok is pressing forward with plans for a sale of its US operations ahead of a mid-September deadline, according to a person familiar with the matter, even as signs emerge that the video-sharing app is facing pressure to shut down rather than make a deal.

The app, owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., is still considering bids from two possible buyers - Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp., which has teamed up with Walmart Inc. TikTok intends to bring a proposal to the White House for approval before a deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans. It will then be up to the Trump administration to approve a deal.

Reuters on Friday reported that the Chinese government has privately expressed that it would rather ByteDance close TikTok in the US than be forced to sell its U.S. assets. In response to the report, a TikTok spokesman said, “the government has never suggested to us that we should shut down TikTok in the U.S. or any other market.”

Security concerns

TikTok has been at the center of deal negotiations and a political debate since early August, when Trump threatened to ban the app from the U.S., citing national security concerns. He then ordered it sold and has said he wants a deal by Sept. 15. Later that month, the Chinese government announced a handful of new restrictions around the sale of certain technologies, which has slowed a possible deal.

Part of the confusion around sealing any deal is the number of interested parties that TikTok’s parent company must satisfy. Not only does it have to come to agreeable terms with an acquirer, as well as its profit-seeking venture capital backers, ByteDance also must find a way to please both the Chinese and U.S. governments. In China, ceding a top technology asset in the middle of a contentious battle with the U.S. is seen as unpatriotic. Within the Trump administration, certain advisers are pushing for an all-out shutdown of TikTok rather than a sale to an American company.