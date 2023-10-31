How did setting up the business in the UAE help your company’s journey?

The UAE has been at the forefront in fostering innovation, deploying emerging technologies, and offering new businesses a supportive environment for growth. It is a true hub for several success stories such as Cloud Box Technologies.

Over the years, the UAE government has simplified the business set up processes and brought in inclusive policies that have led to transparency, less complexity and ease to manage and run a business. Events like GITEX, GISEC, Expo 2020 are just some examples of how the country has created platforms to showcase our unique solutions and skillsets, providing numerous opportunities for businesses to expand and grow.

Take us through some of your achievements and milestones over the last 5 years.

Cloud Box Technologies has experienced significant growth in the last 5 years. We are a Titanium partner for Dell Technologies and have also partnered with several global leading brands with cutting-edge solutions in IT infrastructure, security and cloud. Through our strategic alliances with international vendors, we are poised to provide an array of improved products and services to our valued clientele. Over the last decade, we have established a strong presence in the region and earned a reputation for trust, excellence and quality across our government, semi-government, enterprise, mid-market, private, and SMB customers.

We have received several industry awards and recognition over the last five years, which serves as a testament to our exceptional work in the region. Furthermore, our locally owned state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) is a remarkable milestone that will bring in a paradigm shift in our business.

What is your vision for the company’s future? Any plans of expansion?

As businesses continue to evolve and become more interconnected, the digital transformation of enterprises is an inevitable process. At Cloud Box Technologies, we are committed to using our knowledge, experience and expertise to gain a deeper understanding of our customers’ businesses. This allows us to uniquely position ourselves as experts and develop comprehensive strategies that address the challenges of tomorrow.

In addition to our existing portfolio of solutions, we plan to foray into providing tailor-made AI solutions for various verticals such as education, retail, hospitals, and more. This expansion will enable us to further assist our clients in leveraging the power of AI to drive their success.

With the launch of our new SOC, Cloud Box Technologies is now equipped to assist our clients in formulating comprehensive cyber strategies that encompass all dimensions of risk in their business operations. The SOC serves as an asset in our ongoing efforts towards digitisation, as it establishes a secure environment for our clients to thrive in.