The latest addition to Huawei’s flagship P30 series of smartphones is the Huawei P30 Pro Limited Edition Pearl White. Its design is inspired by the flowing movement and essence of the clouds making it one of the most stunning additions to the lineup. Huawei’s flagship comes with 128GB of storage space in a special edition gift box that also houses the glamourous P30 Pro case embellished with Swarovski crystals at a retail price of Dh2,599.

This new iteration follows the success of Huawei’s P30 series bringing all its award-wining features and powerful hardware. The experience starts with the phone’s 6.47-inch display with an in-screen optical fingerprint scanner. By using Huawei’s Acoustic Display Technology, the phone minimizes the front bezel to create a better viewing experience when consuming multimedia. Hardware wise, its HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core chipset provides powerful and efficient performance with a dedicated software GPU Turbo 3.0 for gaming enthusiasts.

For power, the phone’s massive 4,200mAh battery can not only charge up to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes but is also able to recharge other smartphones using wireless reverse charging. To top it off, the P30 Pro sports the world’s first Leica quad-camera setup with a 40MP primary RYBY sensor which delivers better low light imagery, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide lens as well as a TOF 3D camera. With this combination, you can capture stunning photos and up to 2160p 4K videos in any situation.

