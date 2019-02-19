Internet of Things conferenceDubai: More than 35 speakers and over 350 top executives are expected to take part in the sixth edition of the Internet of Things conference that is taking place in Dubai on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Internet of Things is one of the emerging technologies and it is forecasted to grow from $8.9 billion (Dh32.69 billion) this year compared to $7.6 billion and surpass $16 billion by 2022 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, according to research firm International Data Corporation.
According to IDC, productivity, operations efficiency and customer experience will drive IoT in the region while regulations will drive IOT adoption in several use cases such as UAE’s Hassantuk and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior’s surveillance system.
Speakers are presenting case studies from Las Vegas, Tour de France, Expo 2020, Arsenal FC, Careem and Silicon Park, while others will talk about new business models, customer segments and services across industries in the region.
According to Johan Ehrstrom, CEO of IoT Middle East 2019: “Speakers will highlight success stories of increasing company revenue while reducing costs, provide case studies, objective insights, real-world scenarios, networking and newly introduced workshops scheduled for the second day in the same venue.”
Among the speakers are Jochen Morr, Industry 4.0 Lead from PwC Germany, Ani Bhalekar, Vice-President of IoT from Digital McKinsey Singapore, Chief Xperience Officer & Co-Founder of Careem, SVP Smart Cities, Marwan Bindalmon of du, Futurist and researcher Monica Bielskyte, Tom Allen, Lead Sport Scientist of Arsenal FC, Peter Grey, technical director of Tour de France and Dr Yousef Al Hammadi, CDO of Abu Dhabi 2019 special Olympics and 12 different cases including Smart Dubai, Expo 2020, Smart Commerce, Smart Districts and more.
Partners on board include McKinsey & Company, Dubai Police, PwC, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dimension Data, du, Hypernym, Samsung, Audi and Careem.
At the event, futurist researcher Monica Bielskyte will speak on ‘Designing Futures, from Fiction to Reality and Back’ with highlights that covering prototyping the future, visions of how augmented reality and virtual reality will affect life and business and fictional futures for real cities.