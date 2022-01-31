Requirements for the new normal, with heightened awareness on social distancing regulations and remote access norms have had a telling impact on how sectors and stakeholders are viewing and conducting business over the last couple of years since the pandemic entered our lives. And it is no different for the rather niche home and office security systems industry.

Speaking to GN Focus during an exclusive email interview, Mohammad Meraj Hoda, Vice President, Business Development — Middle East & Africa, Ring, the global smart security systems brand, says, “If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that technology in the home must evolve to meet changing customer needs, and we continue to innovate and provide easy-to-use solutions to help our customers protect what matters most.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda

“That includes bringing together network security in addition to physical security and providing options for customers when they aren’t able to immediately check in on a camera notification. Today, Ring products let you monitor every corner of your property.”

Breaking infection transmission cycles

Speaking about the benefits that Ring’s latest and greatest bring to the table, Hoda elaborates on how the brand’s security systems are abiding by Covid regulations and keeping families and valued users safe at home. “Ring video doorbells have proved their worth over the pandemic. They have helped keep residents safe and minimised personal contact, a key aspect to breaking infection transmission cycles.

“Ring doorbells are already helping customers screen visitors, accept packages, and prevent untoward incidents – remotely, wherever they are,” he adds. “At the same time, Ring’s indoor cameras provide families with a sense of security at all times, making it easy to check on and speak with those at home.”

The introduction of new security systems for home and office also only justifies the heightened demand for the same globally, since the pandemic arrived.”

At the Connections summit in Las Vegas in the US last year, hosted by US-based market research firm Park Associates and held in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 (CES), the main takeaway was how the pandemic was forcing people to spend more time indoors, resulting in consumers ready and eager to reinvest in their homes, a boon for many smart home and residential security firms supplying products and services to the market. The event featured a multitude of panel discussions covering a variety of topics related to the adoption of smart home technology.

Holistic smart home security

Anne Ferguson, Vice President of Marketing at Alarm.com, who was also part of one of the panels at the Connections summit, noted that despite a brief slowdown in business in March and April 2020, when the pandemic first took hold in the US, demand for security and smart home services was as healthy as ever.

“The security of someone coming to your door is an entirely new experience now than it was a year ago and consumers are increasingly showing us, through their purchases and behaviour, that they are looking for ways to better protect themselves and their family members, both when they are away from home — which is not that often these days — but increasingly one of the shifts we’ve seen is the greater utilisation of features we’ve developed over time for really helping to make life easier for everyone in the home,” said Ferguson. “It has been gratifying for us to see consumers really starting to gravitate towards using more of these holistic smart home experiences while they are in their homes.”

The sense of safety delivered by industry stakeholders transcends proper security systems to include business automation systems for office spaces as well. The advantages of speedy yet efficient cash automation systems for retail businesses, for instance is a big plus, minimising contact or disrupting employees while engaging in the cash deposit removal process.

Minimising contact

US private security and protection company, Brink’s, which includes cash automation systems in its portfolio of business services has been one step ahead of the competition in servicing its retail business clients thanks to its latest introduction, Brink’s Complete, says Jim Konjuhi, Director MEA, Cash Solutions & Business Development, Brink’s.

Jim Konjuhi

“The impact of Covid-19 requires new practices in how Brink’s conducts business. The introduction of Brink’s Complete as a turnkey cash automation solution allows retail businesses to bank their cash much more safely,” says Konjuhi. “They are able to remove cash deposit contents from their location without contact or disruption to their employees. No signature or personal custody exchange is required.