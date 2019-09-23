The smartphone has a monster 6,000mAh battery that aims to deliver a two-day battery life

Samsung Galaxy M30s Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Battery is one single pain point in a smartphone user's life that does not go away. Imagine a mid-range device that refuses to die for days?

South Korean giant Samsung has now brought to India a smartphone -- Galaxy M30s -- which houses a monster 6,000mAh battery that aims to deliver a two-day battery life on single charge.

It did not disappoint us in this department. The M30s is currently the only phone in this price segment that offer such a large battery.

As the name suggests, M30s is an upgraded model of popular M30, with triple rear camera setup and a new Exynos processor.

M30s comes in two variants, one with 4GB RAM+64GB and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage -- priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

With such a massive battery, in comfortably lasted for four days on normal usage.

With the heavy usage where we played online games and streamed couple of "The Family Man" episodes on Amazon Prime, the battery lasted for more then a full day.

The phone also supports fast charging, and the 15W charger is like a cherry on the cake.

In terms of design, the Galaxy M30s looks no different than M30. The device has a polycarbonate back over glass with a triple camera setup on the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor placed above the centre.

The volume rocker and power button are on right-hand side of the device, while the SIM and microSD card tray placed on the right. At the bottom, the device houses a Type-C USB charging, single speaker grill along with 3.5mm headphone jack.

The M30s comes in three new colours -- Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White.

On the front, the Galaxy M30s gets 6.4-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with excellent viewing angles. It also comes with "Widevine L1" certification, which helps stream content in crisp HD resolution.

The overall display quality is better then expected, especially if you love watching videos on smartphone.

The Galaxy M30s (6GB+128GB variant in Sapphire Blue colour which we reviewed) is powered by 2.3GHz Exynos 9611 octa-core chipset based on a 10nm processor. The Exynos 9611 SoC is equipped with a Mali G72 MP3 GPU and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

In terms of performance, the device performed smooth during daily usage. PUBG Lite, the lighter version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, ran without glitch.

The device ships with OneUI software, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The user interface is simple and looks good.

Samsung has offered 48MP main sensor. The rear camera system also includes an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

The device offers modes like Photo, Live Focus, Video, Super Slow-mo, Pro, Panorama and Night and Food.

With the combinations of lenses, the phone had no trouble taking photos in bright and daylight conditions.

Surprisingly, M30s captured good images in dim-light conditions too with proper detailing.

On the front, the M30s offers 16MP selfie camera which managed to capture decent selfies in proper light, but failed to deliver same results in absence of proper light just like M30.