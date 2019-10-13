The device will be available on pre-order again this Thursday, October 17 Image Credit: Supplied

UAE residents had been longing for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold to be released. After much anticipation, the pioneering device was made available for pre-order on Samsung.com – and sold out in three days.

An engineering marvel, the Galaxy Fold is the world’s only foldable Infinity Flex display. It performs like no other smartphone, and is the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone.

Bring the future into the Fold

This futuristic device comes with matchless features such as six pro-grade cameras to capture epic photos and videos from any angle. With a spectacular 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that you can still keep handy in your pocket while folded, you can open three apps at once and feel the magic of multitasking.

For the ones who missed out last week, the good news is Galaxy Fold will be back in stock for pre-order on Thursday, October 17. However, with limited stock available, if you want to hold a device unlike any before, make sure you stay tuned to Samsung.com and its social media platforms.

Specs

Memory: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Screen size: 4.6 inches (sub display), 7.3 inches (main display)

Resolution: 1,680 x 720 (sub display), 2,152 x 1536 (main display)

Connectivity: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery: 4,380mAh

Size: 160.9 x 62.8 x 17.1 mm (folded), 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm (unfolded)

Weight: 276g

Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie