Equipped with the latest 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is the most advanced outdoor camera in Ring’s lineup.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
The system includes Ring’s innovative features like a 110-db siren and colour night vision plus Audio+ that helps users hear what’s happening more distinctly with crisp, clear sound thanks to an array of microphones for enhanced audio and echo cancellation. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro enables customers to check in on their property anytime from anywhere, from their mobile or any Alexa-enabled device and see and speak with visitors in real time.
Designed with privacy and security in mind, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro includes advanced features such as Customisable Motion Zones that trigger recordings, and Privacy Zones that exclude areas in the camera field of view from video recording. For an advanced security option, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro also supports Ring’s video End-to-End Encryption.
3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View
Using 3D Motion Detection technology, homeowners can customise which areas of their property to monitor by selecting distance thresholds. The radar sensor determines when an object crosses the distance threshold by measuring its specific distance from the camera, and the camera only activates once that threshold is crossed, sending homeowners a motion alert.
Powered by the same 3D Motion Detection technology, Bird’s Eye View provides an aerial map view of the motion events in front of the floodlight camera or doorbell and clearly shows the path visitors take when visiting the property. This new feature creates a visual representation of the path travelled once a visitor crosses the selected threshold but before a motion alert is sent, so the homeowner has greater understanding of what’s happening when viewing individual videos from each device in the Ring app.
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro retails for Dh1,049 and is now available on Amazon.ae, and at Jumbo, Virgin Megastore and Ace Hardware.