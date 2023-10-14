Dubai: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly down in the UAE and many other parts of the world. Many users in UAE complained of outage on mobile devices and desktops. However, the outage seems to be partial now as some users have repored being able to send and receive some of their messages.
The outage started at least at 11.10am Saturday.
Real-time problem and outage monitoring site Downdetector saw over thousand reports in the last few minutes complaining of outage in UAE and elsewhere.
The issue seems to be persistent but some users have reported resumption of service albeit partially and with lags.
'Mobile app resumed working with some lags in sending and receiving messages,' a user named Omar posted.
'Not sending messages in UAE,' a user named Jeby complained.
Users from Sri Lanka also reported issues with the messaging app.
All Meta services are down in Singapore a user posted on X, formerly twitter.
There is still no official response to the issue.
More to follow