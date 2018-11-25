Dubai: Amid news reports that it is trying to find a new owner, the pay-TV services platform OSN has confirmed broadcasting industry insider Patrick Tillieux to head operations as the CEO.
Tillieux takes over from Martin Stewart, who during his stint had tried to convert OSN into a multi-platform content company.
This included launching the Wavo streaming app that had to compete in a marketplace dominated by the likes of Netflix and Starz Play.
Innovative services
Tillieux had first-hand knowledge of these changes, given his role on the OSN board of directors for two years and as chairman of the executive committee. “I now look forward to steering OSN’s energy towards renewed growth and ever improved engagement with customers,” said Tillieux. “I believe that OSN is uniquely positioned in the region to offer high quality innovative services that will make a real contribution to fulfilling customers’ desires.”
Last week, reports had come out that Kipco of Kuwait had hired Goldman Sachs to scout opportunities to sell its stake in OSN, estimated at 60.5 per cent.
Tillieux’s track record includes roles at major pay TV operations in Europe, where he first worked in 1981.