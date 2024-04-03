Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were about 12,000 incidents of US users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

More than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom and over 42,000 in Brazil have also reported problems with the platform, Downdetector data showed.

Around 4,800 people also faced issues with Instagram in the United States, according to Downdetector.

Meta Platforms Inc. says there are "major disruptions" in its ads transparency tools and is working to address the issue, according to its status page.