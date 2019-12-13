WhatsApp logo is displayed on a smartphone. Image Credit: AFP

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp has released a new beta that brings in a number of tweaks, includung a fix for a serious bug that caused the last version of WhatsApp beta for Android to crash for many users.

The flaw in version 2.19.335 has seemingly been fixed in the latest update, along with other changes such as new skin tones for select emojis, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates.

"Fortunately the 2.19.366 beta update is finally available on the Play Store (if you don't see it yet, please wait 30 minutes and it will be ready to be downloaded) that fixes the crash issue and all other bugs," WABetaInfo posted on its website on Friday.

"WhatsApp has added new skins for 6 emojis," it added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has become the latest Voice over Internet Protocol services provider to support call waiting feature even as the company has skipped adding call holding for now, a report said last week.

Earlier, when somebody would try to call you on WhatsApp while you were already on the phone, they would hear it ring, but, no one would answer. The call would then get disconnected.