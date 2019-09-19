The series has OLED Huawei horizon display for immersive viewing experience

Huawei's 'Mate 30 Pro' is displayed after a presentation to reveal Huawei's latest smartphones 'Mate 30' and 'Mate 30 Pro' in Munich. Image Credit: AFP

Munich: Chinese conglomerate Huawei on Thursday launched 5G-enabled "Mate 30 Series" that comes with flagship Kirin 990 5G chip, quad-camera system with "SuperSensing Cine Camera" and loads of premium features.

Touted as world's first second-generation 5G smartphone, the series has OLED Huawei horizon display for immersive viewing experience and a 5G modem on the same chip using the 7nm+ EUV process.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro (5G) with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM will cost 1,100 euro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM) will come for 1,099 euro and HUAWEI Mate 30 (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) will cost 799 euros.

The 6.53-inch HUAWEI Mate 30 sports 4200mAh battery while HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has an even bigger battery at 4500mAh.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad camera system with the 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

The Huawei Mate 30 is equipped with a SuperSensing Triple Camera, comprising a 40MP SuperSensing Camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera and an 8MP Telephoto Camera.

Coupled with an "ISP 5.0 Image Signal Processor", the 6.62-inch Huawei Mate 30 enables users to capture high-quality photographs and videos.

"Designed to stand out, it challenges convention while delivering an unrivalled user experience. The era of 5G is an opportunity to rethink smartphone technology and the HUAWEI Mate 30 series is the ultimate expression of what's possible," said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

With an ultra-narrow notch design and the thinnest of bezels, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro features the HUAWEI Horizon Display, which curves at an angle of 88 degrees to maximise the display area to provide an unparalleled, edge-to-edge immersive viewing experience.

Together, Huawei 3D face unlock and in-screen fingerprint provide high levels of biometric security and convenience.

The Huawei Kirin 990 5G chip supports 2G/3G/4G network and 5G Non-StandAlone (NSA) and StandAlone (SA) modes, along with Dual SIM, Dual Standby and FDD/TDD full frequency bands to deliver seamless connectivity.

The SuperSensing Cine Camera is a dual-main camera system capable of taking stunning photos that rival high-end cameras.

The devices have latest "EMUI10" operating system featuring a contemporary magazine inspired layout, Always-On-Display (AOD) where the colour of the lock screen changes throughout the day.

Dark Mode brings enhanced legibility making the screen look gentler and more comfortable when night falls.

Huawei also launched its much-anticipated Watch GT 2 range of wearables.