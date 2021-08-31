As a student, making the right choice for a durable and future-proof laptop is essential

Laptops will remain a crucial part of students for e-learning as many will continue remote learning. We all need laptops that are compact enough to carry around, yet versatile enough to run demanding tasks or applications. With schools reopening, if you are a student or parent you’re probably rushing to buy the most suitable laptops along with the rest of items on your back to school shopping list.

Which laptop should you buy?

Buying the most expensive laptop isn’t the best strategy. In today’s workflows, whether you’re a working adult or a student, it’s not just the processor that gets the job done. Thanks to all the graphical requirements, even in education, the graphics card is what makes or breaks the decision.

The easiest way to know you’re making a decision involving a powerful and future-proof laptop? Just look just look for a laptop (any brand) that is equipped with a “GeForce RTX 30 series” graphics card.

Here are the main reasons why RTX 30 is the way to go:

Finish Classwork Faster

Laptops with GeForce RTX GPU, provide acceleration for the top applications used in engineering, computer science, data science, and economics using artificial intelligence.

This translates to interactive, real-time rendering for complex component designs and simulations, faster solutions for image processing and signal processing, and the ability to develop larger, more accurate artificial intelligence and data science models. GPU acceleration means that you can complete your work faster, spending more time learning and less time waiting.

Better Remote Learning with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Nvidia Broadcast app uses AI to improve remote learning. Audio noise and room echo removal make it easier to listen to and engage in online lectures. Virtual background, auto frame, and video noise removal take your webcam to the next level. Use the app to look more professional when giving presentations, collaborating with lab partners, or working with study groups.

Accelerate Creative Pursuits & Studies

Nvidia Studio laptops are specially designed for creators. They use Artificial intelligence to reduce tedious tasks, boost performance, supercharge apps, and give you more time to do what you love. So whether you’re editing videos, streaming, gaming, or doing homework, Studio laptops elevate everything you do.

Max-Q Technologies

Max-Q means every aspect of the laptop has been optimised for power, performance, and quiet operation all boosting efficiency. All of this translates into laptops being thinner, lighter, faster, quieter, with much longer battery life making them ideal for students.

Multipurpose

By now you’ve probably realized that you only need a GeForce RTX laptop to have the best and the most reliable experience for studies, creating, and high-performance gaming meaning you don’t need to invest in multiple devices for playing game, school, and creating.

RTX Laptops Are Future Proof

• DLSS – This is like adrenaline shot to gamer’s frame rates - boosting gamers performance or FPS by up to 2x without compromising the image quality – all using AI.

• Dynamic Boost – boosting performance by Up to 16% , again powered by AI

• Accelerated Creators Apps – enabling creators create faster & smarter. There are more than 70+ TOP AI powered creator apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, Lightroom, and Davinci etc.

• AI Powering Video Conferencing – Background noise and echo removals, background removals, and more features facilitating streamers or students with their online classes.

Top deals available in the UAE right now:

MSI Katana GF66

MSI Katana GF66 11UC i5-11400H, 8GB, 512GB SSD, NvidiaGeforce RTX 3050 4GB, 15.6 FHD, 144Hz, Windows 10 Home, Black - Dh3599. Click here for more details

Asus TUF Dash

Asus TUF Dash FX516PE-HN004T Gaming Laptop i5-11300H, 8GB, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB, 15.6 Inch FHD, 144Hz, Windows 10, Grey Metal - Dh3699. Click here for more details.

Asus ROG Strix G15

Asus ROG Strix G15, Ryzen 5-5600H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB Graphics, 15.6" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop, Gray - Dh4299. Click here for more details.

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5, Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB Graphics, 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop, Blue - Dh5899. Click here for more details.

Asus TUF Gaming F15

