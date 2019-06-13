The much-awaited smartphone in Ocean Green and Jet Black colours is now available in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Wherever you go today, chances are you have your smartphone in your pocket. But more than just a device for keeping you connected to the world, smartphones today have evolved to become so much more – and with the first ever 60x Digital Zoom – a feature of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, you’ve got a camera experience that is unprecedented.

Oppo Reno Series gives you a breakthrough camera experience with photographs that are crisper, clearer, and more beautiful than ever before – especially when it comes to capturing the tiniest details.

With the first ever 60x Digital Zoom – a feature of the Opp Reno 10x Zoom Edition, you’ve got a camera experience that is unprecedented Oppo

First ever 60x Digital Zoom

From the very beginning, Oppo set out on a mission to dare to break through an endless revolution with the Reno Series smartphone. Oppo Reno 60x Digital Zoom does just that; it changes the whole concept of mobile photography. Equipped with triple rear cameras – 48MP+13MP (telephoto)+8MP – the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition captures 48MP ultra-clear images, and supports 10 times hybrid zoom, dual OIS, 4K video, and Oppo-specific features such as Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and Dazzle Colour Mode.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dazzle with details

By using a three-camera setup, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom creates a unique photography proposition that enables users to capture clear shots from a distance. So, no matter where you’re standing at a concert, you’ll still get that perfect shot of your favourite artist on stage; you’ll still be able to capture the notes taken on a board a conference, and the scenery on your landscape shots will dazzle with details. The photographs you can capture with the Oppo Reno 60x Digital Zoom are on par with those taken by professionals, with professional photography gear.

Image Credit: Supplied

Crisp and clear

Three lenses work together to create a fusion image, ensuring a smooth zoom transition. That means your images will look equally as crisp and clear, no matter how zoomed in you are. Setting the Oppo Reno Series’ 60x Digital Zoom far ahead of the competition, the first two cameras work alongside the third one to create a phenomenal, ground-breaking photography experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

Creativity in mind

Oppo Reno Series’ stunning screen display complements its breakthrough camera capabilities. As a smartphone designed with creativity in mind, the Oppo Reno Series celebrates self-expression and the exploration of life, encouraging its users to experience different and to pursue their desires to create everything, from new trends to fine art and beyond. The luminescent material used for Oppo Reno Series’ screen covers the full spectrum of the DCI-P3 color range, providing beautiful and immersive color experience, behind the protective screen of sixth generation Corning Gorilla Glass. What user wouldn’t be tempted to capture perfect moments and create beautiful on such a spectacular screen?

Image Credit: Supplied

With superb and thoughtful design, not to mention its impressive photography capabilities, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition delivers an impeccable performance, whether it’s being used to create the world’s next greatest photo masterpiece, or to capture a stunning selfie.

Now available @Dh3,299

The much-awaited smartphone is available in Ocean Green and Jet Black colours with an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Dh3,299 across selected retailers in the UAE.