Child's play

Gaming consoles may soon replace Bingo, which held on for so long as the number one hobby among the retired.

Earl Davis is hoping there's truth to a rumour he heard about an upcoming version of the game Dance Dance Revolution. What he heard is that it will feature the golden oldies he knows and loves, instead of all the latest pop hits.

Davis, 73, a retired Marine sergeant major, says he plays for at least a few minutes on a Nintendo Wii video game console every day. When he and his wife have friends over, the Wii helps get the party started.



It loosens the joints, stirs the brain waves and breaks the ice. "We had no interest in video games until the Wii came along," says Davis, "Now I think we're addicted."

On the retirement community scene, bingo starting to look like a thing of the past, as video games have recently grabbed a spot as the hot new activity. More specifically, retirees are enthusiastically taking to games on the Wii, which has been under-supplied and over-demanded at retail stores all year, thanks largely to the system's appeal to a range of consumers.

"Playing a Wii tennis game involves swinging the controller as if it were an actual racket. If you slice in your real-world golf game, you'll slice on the Wii," adds Davis. "The advantage is, I haven't lost any balls yet," he jokes.

The Entertainment Software Association, the video game industry trade group, has long maintained that video games are a pastime for grown-ups as well as kids. The age of the average gamer has been creeping north over the years, according to ESA research, and now stands at 33.

In 2007, 24 per cent of Americans over age 50 played video games, an increase from 9 per cent in 1999. So far, most of the people who obtained a gaming console have been younger fans with the will and stamina to stand in line at stores.

A study by the Mayo Clinic released this year showed that playing physical games was beneficial in fighting obesity, at least in children. On the other end of the age spectrum, studies have shown that regular mental activity can stave off conditions such as senile dementia.

And while bingo still attracts a larger audience at Riderwood, over the past several months, a weekly Wii bowling event has been drawing a growing number of players.

Andrew Carle, an assistant professor at George Mason University, says Riderwood isn't the only retirement home with a Wii affinity. Among retirement communities, he says, "The Wii is the hottest thing out there."

"For 20 years we have been looking for something that goes beyond bingo in terms of activities for seniors," says Carle, an expert in elder care who had an earlier career in the retirement-home industry.



Though Riderwood just bought a third Wii system, Dunne says he already wants a fourth. "Getting another system is just going to prompt more interest, and we're going to end up needing another one," he says.

A half-mile away, a video game store can neither support nor debunk the story, when a reporter shows up and mentions the video game fans in the retirement community.

"Yes, we get a lot of elderly people," says the 20-something clerk behind the counter. "They always say they're buying stuff for their grandchildren" — he shrugs — "Now, whether that's the case..."



Kane & Lynch

Rating: Mature

Platform: Xbox 360, PlayStation, PC

In Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, gamers will find an original Hollywood-style story centred on a pair of criminals, an evil organisation called the 7, a bank heist and lots of shooting. (A movie based on the game is in development)

Unfortunately, Eidos rushed to release Kane & Lynch, which is flawed, in a crowded holiday season. Delaying the release a few more months might have given Eidos enough time to iron out glitches, including horrible artificial intelligence, inaccurate gun targeting and no online co-operative play.

The annoying vertical split-screen mode is almost impossible to use and unheard of for next-gen consoles. The AI debacle hurts gameplay because you're responsible for keeping your virtual counterparts alive.

Kane & Lynch offers great mature-rated banter between the two lead characters and fun situations, such as a gun battle while rappelling down a skyscraper and a prison break. With all the shooting, taking cover is quite tough, which leads to many frustrating deaths.



Death to Spies

Rating: Mature

Platform: PC Windows 98/2000/XP

If you're looking for a challenge, Death to Spies is for you. Soviet counter-intelligence is a difficult assignment, even on the easiest level.

In this game, played as a sequence of flashbacks to World War II, you are a Soviet spy working behind German lines. Your missions include sabotage, being a courier, kidnapping and even murder. Levels are open-ended; you complete your objectives however you can.

Graphics aren't the best and the artificial intelligence is sometimes stupid because the enemy seems prone to chuck grenades all the time, even into a room full of its own men, if it thinks it might catch you in the blast. But, this is a fun game if you have the patience.



Attack on Pearl Harbor

Rating: Teen

Platform: PC Windows 2000/XP/Vista

Attack on Pearl Harbor is the latest title, and although it might not be an overwhelming success, the flight simulation is fun and easy to learn.

Actually, flight sim isn't the best description of the game; it's more of an arcade shooter aimed at those who want to jump into the battle immediately.

While the first mission in both the Japanese and American campaigns starts at Pearl Harbor, the game moves on to other battles. You have unlimited ammunition and fuel, and your aircraft can take tons of hits before going down. Graphically, the game looks good, although sometimes the ships seem a little too small.

Missions take from five to 10 minutes, so you can play even if you have only a little free time. You have a core character who earns medals as you work your way up the ranks through campaigns.

Losing a mission does not stop the war, which is a cool touch. If you can't beat one, you can admit defeat and move on, though your country will be worse off for it.

Attack on Pearl Harbor offers solid, fun gameplay that should appeal to casual gamers.