Seven of the Facebook partners have dropped out of the project

Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. Image Credit: Reuters

Geneva: Despite some top-notch firms pulling out, Facebook and 20 partner organisations have formally joined the digital currency Libra project during a meeting.

The organisations on Monday signed the charter for the Libra Association, which also formed a council tasked with governance of the group, reports CNET.

The Libra Association said that more than 1,500 entities have expressed interest in joining the digital currency project.

Companies like Paypal, Visa, Mastercard and EBay have pulled out of the Libra cryptocurrency project to apparently avoid the US regulators who are scrutinizing Facebook and its subsidiaries.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before the US House of Representatives on October 23 to discuss concerns over 'Libra' that has run into rough weather.

Zuckerberg will be grilled by lawmakers and regulators during the Q&A session at the US House Financial Services Committee.