Dubai
Etisalat received ‘The Most Valuable Portfolio Brand’ in Middle East and North Africa (Mena) by Brand Finance, a leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy, and also became the first Middle East group to break the $10 billion (Dh36.7 billion) barrier in terms of wider portfolio value.
The company also saw an 8 per cent growth since last year, resulting in becoming the first Middle Eastern brand to hold such a wide portfolio. For the second consecutive year, etisalat also retained its position as the most valuable consumer brand in the Middle East and Africa.
Operating in 15 countries across Asia, Middle East and Africa, etisalat’s success is attributed to its continued efforts in developing its customer loyalty programmes, sports sponsorship commitments and in driving the digital future to empower societies.
“We are proud to achieve the recognition as the most valuable portfolio brand and the first Middle Eastern brand to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value in the Mena region,” said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, chief executive of Etisalat Group. “Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands.”
David Heigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said it was a “real testament to the leadership of the UAE that Emirati brands are leading the charge for the Middle East, amongst the world’s most valuable brands.”