The Eid promotion is set to run for a limited time

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: To celebrate Eid, internet provider du has said it will give users download speeds of up to 500 Mbps on their home internet for free.

The offer begins on Tuesday, and will last for a limited time. Du did not say when the promotion would end.

“Customers will benefit from the automatic upgrade that will be done at no additional charge or commitment and with absolutely no change to their monthly bill,” a spokesperson for du said in a statement to Gulf News.