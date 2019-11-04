Drone-Powered Solutions for Industry, Mapping, and Everyday Life

Avant-garde drone technology leads the way in changes across industries

Drones are a technology that capture the imagination of the general public due to their enhancement of everyday photography and videography. The wider commercial potential and scope of Unmanned Arial Systems is still in the process of being fully realized.

Offering customer-oriented solutions through drone-integrated tech, UAE company Falcon Eye Drone Services (FEDS) is a game changer in the industry. Drawing on the UAE’s drive to foster innovation while supporting legal regulations concerning drones, FEDS has grown exponentially since establishment in 2014. The company offers tailored monitoring, including surveying and mapping services; applications for geological, archaeological, and environmentally endangered sites; as well as solutions for industries such as mining, engineering, construction and agriculture.

First in the GCC to use drones in aviation, the UAE led the way in commercial customization. “As such, our biggest clients are government entities,” says Mr Rabih Bou Rashid, Managing Director of Falcon Eye Drones. “We have worked with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, to map farm areas in the northern Emirates to draw a detailed geo-agri database that allows for future intelligence gathering and planning.”

This project mapped over 100,000 square kilometers with a resolution down to 2.5 cm. The study gathered data that detailed upwards of 41 features, including plant types, irrigating systems, biodiversity of surrounding animal and plant species, thermal imagining, heat signatures, as well as pest infestations, among others.

Commercial drone technology involves innovative new research that aims to help shape policy within the UAE agro-environmental industry. In comparison to traditional survey methods, its AI and data science-based mapping, enables faster turn-around time, including higher accuracy and visual granularity.

Drones also provide options in areas where manual survey methodologies are unsafe. Compatible with the latest GIS software, data is available in orthomosaic, 3D, point cloud, contour, RGB, thermal, and multispectral detailing, which the FEDS team are expertly trained in reading and interpreting.

Additionally, drone technology communicates data to other drones and devices within the same network - in real time. “We enable companies to accurately track project progress, manage resources more effectively, and reduce downtime,” explains Mr Bou Rashid. He adds, “Using drones enables companies to record images and videos for marketing purposes or management reporting, that can also be easily shared through cloud-based reporting.”