Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, will deliver the keynote address at the second edition of Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum on December 10. The event, held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Festival City, will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and IT professionals to discuss the latest in cyberthreats, risk mitigation strategies, and the evolving regulatory landscape in the UAE.

As the Middle East’s cybersecurity market continues to expand, with projections estimating a growth to $23.4 billion by 2028, the UAE market alone is expected to more than double to $1.07 billion by 2029. These figures highlight the region’s increasing importance as a hub for cybersecurity innovation and investment.

Dr Al Kuwaiti’s address will delineate the UAE’s vision for cybersecurity over the next 50 years, with a focus on building resilience against digital crime.

Date: December 10

Venue: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Over the years, the UAE has been proactive in building up its leadership in cybersecurity. Recently, the country earned a top-tier rating in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, which evaluates the cybersecurity efforts of countries based on legal, technical, organizational, capacity-building, and cooperation measures. The UAE was awarded the highest Tier 1 status, alongside other leading nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

As cybersecurity emerges as a cornerstone for regional stability and growth, experts at Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum will address the opportunities and complex challenges facing the digital landscape.